FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 14, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Joyce becomes a tropical storm in central Atlantic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Joyce, previously a sub-tropical storm, has transitioned to a tropical storm in the central Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Joyce is about 1,040 miles (1,670 km) west-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), it added.

Little change in strength is expected during the next couple of days and Joyce is forecast to gradually turn toward the northeast on Friday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.