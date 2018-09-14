Joyce becomes a tropical storm in central Atlantic

(Reuters) - Joyce, previously a sub-tropical storm, has transitioned to a tropical storm in the central Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Joyce is about 1,040 miles (1,670 km) west-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), it added.

Little change in strength is expected during the next couple of days and Joyce is forecast to gradually turn toward the northeast on Friday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.