September 17, 2018 / 3:00 AM / a few seconds ago

Tropical depression Joyce likely to become remnant low within two days: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Joyce is expected to weaken to a remnant low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean within the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

The depression is about 330 miles (535 km) southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is moving east at 21 mph (33 kph), the center said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

