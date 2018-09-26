FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 26, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical storm Kirk gets little stronger: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Kirk has become a little stronger east southeast of Barbados, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The Atlantic tropical storm is located about 485 miles (780 kilometers) east-southeast of Martinique with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the NHC said.

“Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles, followed by weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.