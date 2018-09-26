Tropical storm Kirk gets little stronger: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Kirk has become a little stronger east southeast of Barbados, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The Atlantic tropical storm is located about 485 miles (780 kilometers) east-southeast of Martinique with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km/h), the NHC said.

“Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles, followed by weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.