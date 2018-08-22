Hurricane Lane strengthens to Cat 5 as it heads toward Hawaii: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Lane strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday as it headed toward Hawaii, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is about 375 miles (605 km) south-southeast of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour (260 km/h), the NHC said.

“Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands,” the center said.