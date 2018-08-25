FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 9:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

All tropical storm warnings and watches lifted for Hawaii: NWS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - All coastal weather warnings and watch advisories for the Hawaiian Islands were lifted on Saturday as Tropical Storm Lane weakened further and drifted to the west, away from land, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

FILE PHOTO: Tourists watch surfers in Waikiki Bay as Tropical Storm Lane approaches Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lane’s maximum sustained winds diminished to 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), but the NWS said lingering moisture from the storm would produce heavy rainfall through the weekend that could trigger additional flooding and mudslides.

Reporting by Jolyn Rosa in Honolulu; writing by Steve Gorman, editing by G Crosse

