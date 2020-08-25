Laura expected to move across southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Laura is expected move across the southeastern Gulf

of Mexico on Tuesday and approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall,” the Miami-based forecaster said on Tuesday.

Laura was located about 585 miles (940 km)south-east Of Lake Charles, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the NHC.