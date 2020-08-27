Colonial Pipeline's main lines continue to operate after Hurricane Laura's landfall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The two main lines of Colonial Pipeline, the largest pipeline in the United States carrying gasoline and distillates, continue to operate after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana overnight, the company said on Thursday.

The company is assessing facility and pipelines as the storm clears, it said. Laura made landfall just before 1 a.m. CT (0600 GMT) as a Category 4 storm packing winds of 150 mph (240 kph) in the small town of Cameron, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It rapidly weakened to a Category 1 storm on Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), and was forecast to become a tropical storm later in the day.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

The company is in communication with refiners and suppliers to ensure supply, it said.

“Over the next 24-48 hours, we are likely to see changes to schedules as we learn more about the storm’s impacts and recovery efforts,” it said.

Colonial is also in contact with employees affected by the storm. On Wednesday the company said it would evacuate impacted facilities to comply with mandatory evacuation orders in Texas and Louisiana.