Offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil climbs back, 53% of output still shut: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil output on Monday was down by 989,000 barrels, or 53% of the region’s daily production, the U.S. Department of Interior reported, as energy companies restarted more wells in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

There were 181 of the 310 evacuated platforms and drilling rigs that were reoccupied as of midday Monday, according to the federal offshore regulator. Producers also were resuming natural gas production, which was off by 41%, or 1.12 billion cubic feet per day, the Interior Department reported.