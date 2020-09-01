U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 28.4% in Hurricane Laura's aftermath

(Reuters) - U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil output on Tuesday was down by 525,099 barrels per day, or 28.4% of the region’s daily production, the U.S. Department of Interior reported, as energy companies restarted more activity in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

The regulator said 71 of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s 643 manned platforms remained evacuated, down from 117 production platforms on Monday. Producers also were resuming natural gas production, which was off by roughly 25%, or 676.55 million cubic feet per day, the Interior Department reported.