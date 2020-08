HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shut offshore crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico remained at 84.3%, or 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd), in the wake of Hurricane Laura, the U.S. government said in a report released on Friday.

Offshore natural gas production in the northern U.S. Gulf was down by 60.1%, or 1.6 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.