U.S. President Donald President Trump listens during a briefing on Hurricane Laura at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will visit the Gulf Coast states of Louisiana and Texas this weekend after Hurricane Laura did extensive damage to the region.

At a briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters on the storm damage, Trump told reporters he would probably visit Texas and Louisiana on Saturday or Sunday and the trip could also include an additional stop.