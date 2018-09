(Reuters) - Leslie, previously a post-tropical cyclone, regained subtropical storm status on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is located about 1,170 miles (1,880 km) west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles (85 km) per hour, the NHC added.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, the Miami-based forecaster said on Friday.