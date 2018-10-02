FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Leslie may strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday night - U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Leslie is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday night or early Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

“Large swells generated by Leslie will continue to affectportions of the southeastern coast of the United States, Bermuda, and the Bahamas during the next few days,” NHC said.

The storm is located about 520 miles (835 kilometers) east southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (70 km) per hour, the Miami-based center said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

