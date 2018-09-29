FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 29, 2018 / 8:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Leslie could become a tropical cyclone: U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Subtropical storm Leslie is expected to meander over the north-central Atlantic Ocean for the next few days and some strengthening is possible, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The system is located about 1,300 miles (2,095 km) west of the Azores, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles (75 km) per hour, the NHC said.

Leslie could transition into a tropical cyclone during the next few days, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.