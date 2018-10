(Reuters) - Hurricane Leslie is expected to slowly strengthen during the next day or two but weakening should begin by Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Leslie is about 1,110 miles (1,790 kilometers) southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the NHC said, adding that it is likely to accelerate east-northeastward on Thursday.