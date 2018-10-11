Leslie forecast to weaken over the weekend: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Leslie is expected to weaken over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday, adding that little change in strength was forecast during the next 48 hours.

The category 1 hurricane is located about 1,005 miles (1,615 km) southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (mph) (130 kph), the NHC added.

Leslie is moving toward the east-northeast at near 10 mph (17 kph), and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days, the NHC said.