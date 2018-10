(Reuters) - Tropical storm Leslie is likely to strengthen to a hurricane on Wednesday, generating swells that will continue to affect portions of the southeastern coast of the United States, Bermuda and the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Leslie is about 510 miles (825 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.