(Reuters) - Leslie has regained hurricane strength west-southwest of the Azores, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Leslie is located about 1,070 miles (1,720 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the NHC said.

The Atlantic hurricane is expected to see some strengthening over the next two days, with weakening anticipated by the weekend, it added.