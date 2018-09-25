Leslie becomes post-tropical cyclone west-southwest of Azores: NHC

(Reuters) - Leslie, formerly a subtropical depression, has developed into a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to strengthen further, with winds expected to increase to hurricane force by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Leslie is about 1,080 miles (1,735 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) in the Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.