September 25, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Leslie becomes post-tropical cyclone west-southwest of Azores: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leslie, formerly a subtropical depression, has developed into a post-tropical cyclone and is expected to strengthen further, with winds expected to increase to hurricane force by Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Leslie is about 1,080 miles (1,735 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) in the Atlantic, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

