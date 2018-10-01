FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018

Tropical Storm Leslie to become hurricane by Tuesday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Leslie strengthened while meandering over the Central Atlantic and was forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Leslie was located about 635 miles (1,025 km) east of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kmh), the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that additional gradual strengthening was expected during the next 48 hours.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

