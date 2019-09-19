Hurricane Lorena dumps heavy rain on Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Lorena lashed parts of Mexico’s Pacific coast with heavy rain and strong winds early on Thursday, as it barreled towards the popular beach resorts of Los Cabos on the Baja California peninsula.

Lorena, a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, was just south of the seaside getaway of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco state, where schools were shut pending the passage of the storm as it moved northwest.

With maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), Lorena was around 25 miles (40 km) southeast of Cabo Corrientes and moving to the north-northwest at around 8 mph (13 kph), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The Miami-based NHC said Lorena would likely weaken somewhat before gaining strength as it moves out to sea later in the day. The eye of the storm is expected to pass just to the south of Los Cabos late on Friday or early Saturday, according to NHC projections.

Lorena is forecast to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with maximum downpours of as much as 15 inches, along the coastlines of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states and could spark flash flooding and mudslides, the NHC said.

Mexico’s government has issued a hurricane watch for the southern Baja California peninsula from La Paz to Santa Fe.

A hurricane warning is in effect from the port of Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, the NHC said.