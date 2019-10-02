Lorenzo weakens to Category 1 hurricane

(Reuters) - Lorenzo has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to be a strong extratropical cyclone when it approaches Ireland on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

Lorenzo is located about 85 miles (135 km) west-southwest of Flores Island in the western Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Lorenzo reached Portugal’s Azores islands early on Wednesday, causing strong winds and a few minor incidents such as fallen trees across the mid-Atlantic archipelago.