Lorenzo degenerates to a post-tropical cyclone: NHC

Waves crash on a wall at the port of Angra do Heroismo in Azores, Portugal October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

(Reuters) - The Atlantic storm Lorenzo has weakened to an extratropical cyclone, but is still expected to bring winds and rainfall to Ireland and portions of the United Kingdom, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said on Wednesday.

“On the forecast track, the center of post-tropical Lorenzo will move near western Ireland on Thursday, then pass over Ireland and England on Thursday night and Friday.”

Lorenzo, which briefly became a Category 5 hurricane at the weekend, was located about 945 miles (1,520 km) west-southwest of Cork Ireland, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, the forecaster said.