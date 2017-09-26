FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Congress to act on Puerto Rico relief: House Speaker
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 26, 2017 / 2:53 PM / in 24 days

U.S. Congress to act on Puerto Rico relief: House Speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said Congress would act to provide to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico the same disaster relief following Hurricane Maria that had been granted to Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) attends a news conference with House Republican leaders after a closed conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“When we get the information we need from the administration, we will be doing more in Congress to act on all of these hurricane victims wherever they are, because these hurricanes have really wreaked havoc on many of our fellow citizens,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.