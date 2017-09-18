FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Maria intensifies, now a Category 3 hurricane
September 18, 2017 / 3:29 PM / in a month

Hurricane Maria intensifies, now a Category 3 hurricane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Maria has strengthened into a major hurricane and is expected to intensify further as it moves through the Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean Sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

A soldier from the Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company rests on a limb of a tree damaged by Hurricane Irma as her unit waits for transport on a Navy landing craft while evacuating in advance of Hurricane Maria, in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Maria, now a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, was about 95 miles (150 km) east-southeast of Dominica and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km per hour), it said.

“The center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands on Monday night, over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night, and approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry

