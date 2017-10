(Reuters) - Maria weakened to a tropical storm on Tuesday from a hurricane with some more weakening expected during the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

FILE PHOTO: Damaged solar panels are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico on September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

The storm is about 160 miles (260 km) east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.