Trump says Puerto Rico obliterated by Hurricane Maria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Hurricane Maria “totally obliterated” the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico with its electrical grid destroyed.

Trump told reporters during a meeting with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko that he would visit Puerto Rico at some point. He did not specify a time.

He described Puerto Rico as in “very, very, very perilous shape” and said U.S. emergency authorities were starting to work on helping in the recovery.