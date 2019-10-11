NHC says subtropical storm Melissa forms near New England

(Reuters) - Subtropical storm Melissa centered southeast of New England has formed, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said on Friday, adding the storm is expected to move away from the east coast of the United States.

“Gradual weakening is expected over the next couple of days, and Melissa is forecast to lose its subtropical characteristics by Saturday night,” the forecaster said.

Melissa is located about 190 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, NHC added.