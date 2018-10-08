FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 8, 2018 / 6:39 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

BHP Billiton evacuates two U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Michael

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP Billiton on Monday said it was shutting in production at its Shenzi and Neptune facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and evacuating staff as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Michael.

The storm, which is expected to make landfall along the eastern Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane, has shut in roughly 19 percent of oil production and 11 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to U.S. safety regulators.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.