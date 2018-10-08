BHP Billiton evacuates two U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Michael

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP Billiton on Monday said it was shutting in production at its Shenzi and Neptune facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and evacuating staff as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Michael.

The storm, which is expected to make landfall along the eastern Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane, has shut in roughly 19 percent of oil production and 11 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to U.S. safety regulators.