LOOP suspends operations at Marine Terminal ahead of Hurricane Michael

(Reuters) - The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) on Tuesday said it has suspended operations at its marine terminal ahead of Hurricane Michael.

“There are no other interruptions in receipts or deliveries at the Clovelly Hub,” the company said on its website.

Oil producers - including Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N), BHP Billiton (BLT.L), BP (BP.L) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) - have since Monday evacuated personnel from 75 platforms as Hurricane Michael made its way through the central Gulf on its way to landfall on Wednesday at the Florida Panhandle.

Nearly 40 percent of daily crude oil production was lost from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico wells on Tuesday due to platform evacuations and shut-ins ahead of the storm.