October 8, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Producers shut 19 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil output as storm looms

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil and gas producers have shut 19 percent of oil production and 11 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Michael, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Monday.

The closures represent 324,190 barrels of oil per day and 283.88 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, BSEE said, citing reports from eight companies. Exxon Mobil, BP and Equinor have all evacuated staff ahead of the storm.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Susan Thomas

