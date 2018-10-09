Hurricane Michael little changed in strength: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Michael has changed little in strength during the past few hours but is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane by Tuesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The Atlantic hurricane is located about 425 miles (685 km) south of Apalachicola, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), the NHC added.

The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeast across the southeastern U.S. Wednesday night and Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.