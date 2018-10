(Reuters) - Storm Michael has weakened to a post-tropical low as it moves away from the U.S. mainland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

All coastal tropical cyclone warnings and watches for the storm had been discontinued, it said.

It is located about 275 miles (445 km) southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (100 km) per hour.