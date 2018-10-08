Tropical storm Michael seen strengthening to hurricane: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Michael is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday and is likely to bring heavy rains to western Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Storm Michael, which is about 135 miles (215 km) south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), is moving slowly northward toward the Yucatan channel.

The center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Tuesday night, and approach the United States northeastern Gulf coast on Wednesday, the NHC added.