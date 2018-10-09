U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers cut oil output by 40 percent ahead of Hurricane Michael

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday cut oil production by about 40 percent and natural gas output by 28 percent as Hurricane Michael approached the Florida coast, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said, citing reports from 27 companies.

A gas pump is seen closed in advance of Hurricane Michael in Pensacola, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The shut-ins represent 670,832 barrels per day of oil production and 726 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production.

Michael is anticipated to become a Category 3 hurricane before it hits the Florida coast on Wednesday.