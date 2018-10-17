Factbox: More than 163,000 U.S. customers without power after Hurricane Michael

(Reuters) - More than 163,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Southeast were still without power early Wednesday, local power companies said, after Hurricane Michael swept up the East Coast from Florida to Virginia last week.

In total, more than 3.2 million customers lost power from Florida to New York after Michael struck the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kph).

Some customers in the hardest-hit parts of Florida may have to wait another week or two until power is restored, utilities said.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter that about 129,317 homes and businesses in the state were still without power.

Southern Co’s (SO.N) Gulf Power unit estimated it would restore power in the hardest-hit areas, including Panama City, by Oct. 24.