Hurricane Michael knocks out power to over 43,000 in Florida

(Reuters) - More than 43,000 homes and businesses in Florida were without power on Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Michael approached the northwest area of the state, according to local power companies.

Hurricane Michael strengthened into a Category 4 storm and is expected to hit the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour (233 km per hour).

Duke Energy (DUK.N) estimated Hurricane Michael could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 of its customers to lose power in Florida. The company said some outages could last several days to more than a week.