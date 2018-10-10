FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 10, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Southern reduces Alabama Farley nuke plant ahead of Hurricane Michael

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Southern Co (SO.N) said on Wednesday it is reducing power at Units 1 and 2 at the Farley nuclear power plant in Alabama as a precautionary safety measure in case Hurricane Michael should reach the plant with hurricane-force winds.

The company said in a release the proactive steps will allow station personnel to continue monitoring the storm’s progress and shut the plant if necessary.

Michael is a Category 4 storm expected to hit the Florida Panhandle later Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles (233 kilometers) per hour.

All nuclear plants, which are built to withstand hurricane-force winds, have rules in place that require they shut some period of time before hurricane-force winds are expected to reach the site.

It is uncertain at this time if the winds from Michael are expected to still be at hurricane force when they reach the Farley site.

The 1,751-megawatt Farley plant is near Dothan in southeast Alabama about 90 miles (150 km) north of the Gulf Coast.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 U.S. homes.

The two reactors at the plant were operating at or near full power earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.