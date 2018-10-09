FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Michael strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michael strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, while moving north-northwest over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

Michael was located about 365 miles (590 kilometers) south of Apalachicola, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane at landfall in Florida and is expected to weaken after, the NHC added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

