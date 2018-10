(Reuters) - Tropical storm Nadine is expected to strengthen on Tuesday night near the Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic, with weakening anticipated on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Nadine is located about 495 miles (800 kilometers) west-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the NHC said on Tuesday.