About 20 percent U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Hurricane Nate: BSEE
October 12, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 5 days ago

About 20 percent U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Hurricane Nate: BSEE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 20 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Thursday.

That equals about 344,000 barrels per day in production that is offline, according to BSEE. Oil companies evacuated staff from Gulf platforms and curtailed output ahead of the storm, which hit the region last weekend.

About 12 percent of Gulf natural gas production remains offline, BSEE said.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Houston, Texas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

