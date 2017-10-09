FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 85 percent of U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Nate: agency
October 9, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 10 days ago

About 85 percent of U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Nate: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 85 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Monday.

That equals about 1.49 million barrels per day in production that is offline, according to BSEE. Oil companies evacuated staff from Gulf platforms and curtailed output ahead of the storm, which hit the region last weekend.

About 65 percent of Gulf natural gas production remains offline, BSEE said.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

