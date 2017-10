HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Monday it was working to restore its 340,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery to full production after the passage of Hurricane Nate.

“We have completed our post-storm assessment and are working toward returning the Pascagoula Refinery to full production,” said Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall.