Factbox: U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy facilities down from Hurricane Nate

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico have started assessing offshore facilities to resume operations as storm Nate, which was downgraded on Sunday to a tropical depression, moved inland.

Workers at some of the almost 300 production platforms and rigs shut during the storm were returning on Sunday, according to several oil operators.

But 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained offline on Sunday, almost unchanged from Saturday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Energy companies that halted some operations and pulled workers ahead of Nate off platforms included BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and BHP Billiton Ltd.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday allowed the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana to resume some vessel traffic, while the Port of Mobile, in Alabama, remained shut to inbound and outbound traffic.

Nate made its initial U.S. landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi river on Saturday and then made a second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, early on Sunday.

Below is a list of shut-ins or activities confirmed by companies:

GULF PRODUCTION:

COMPANY FACILITY ACTION FULL STORY

BP Mad Dog, Workers evacuated

Atlantic, from U.S. Gulf of

NaKika, Mexico platforms

Thunder

Horse

platforms

Anadarko Heidelberg, Shut in oil and gas

Petroleum Holstein, production and

Lucius, removed all workers

Marco Polo,

Horn

Mountain,

Constitution

BHP Billiton Shenzi, Evacuated personnel

Neptune until storm passes

Exxon Mobil Mobile Bay, Halted output at

Lena, Julia, subsea systems and

Hadrian moved staff off

South surface platforms

CHEVRON Jack/St. Redeploying staff,

Malo, Tahiti preparing to resume

Blind Faith, production on Sunday

Genesis,

Petronius

Statoil Titan Evacuated staff

Shell Mars, Workers returning,

Olympus, company verifying

Ursa, Ram integrity of assets

Powell

PIPELINES:

COMPANY FACILITY ACTION FULL STORY

Chevron Pipeline Co Assessing pipelines

and Fourchon and

Empire terminals on

Sunday to decide

further action

American Destin Evacuated staff from

Midstream Pipeline MP260 platform

REFINERIES:

COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY

Phillips 66 Alliance, Restarting some

Louisiana units of the

247,000 bpd

refinery

Chevron Pascagoula, Power and steam

Mississippi working, some

flare activity

on Sunday at the

340,000-bpd

refinery.

Post-storm

assessment in

progress

Valero Energy Meraux The 125,000-bpd

refinery was

reported

unaffected by

the storm.

Running at full

rate

PBF Energy Chalmette The 190,000-bpd

refinery was

operative after

the storm