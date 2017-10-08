Factbox: U.S. Gulf of Mexico energy facilities down from Hurricane Nate

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico have started assessing offshore facilities to resume operations as storm Nate, which was downgraded on Sunday to a tropical depression, moved inland.
Workers at some of the almost 300 production platforms and rigs shut during the storm were returning on Sunday, according to several oil operators.
But 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production and 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output remained offline on Sunday, almost unchanged from Saturday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
Energy companies that halted some operations and pulled workers ahead of Nate off platforms included BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and BHP Billiton Ltd.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday allowed the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana to resume some vessel traffic, while the Port of Mobile, in Alabama, remained shut to inbound and outbound traffic.
Nate made its initial U.S. landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi river on Saturday and then made a second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, early on Sunday.
Below is a list of shut-ins or activities confirmed by companies:
COMPANY FACILITY ACTION FULL STORY
BP Mad Dog, Workers evacuated
Atlantic, from U.S. Gulf of
NaKika, Mexico platforms
Thunder
Horse
platforms
Anadarko Heidelberg, Shut in oil and gas
Petroleum Holstein, production and
Lucius, removed all workers
Marco Polo,
Horn
Mountain,
Constitution
BHP Billiton Shenzi, Evacuated personnel
Neptune until storm passes
Exxon Mobil Mobile Bay, Halted output at
Lena, Julia, subsea systems and
Hadrian moved staff off
South surface platforms
CHEVRON Jack/St. Redeploying staff,
Malo, Tahiti preparing to resume
Blind Faith, production on Sunday
Genesis,
Petronius
Statoil Titan Evacuated staff
Shell Mars, Workers returning,
Olympus, company verifying
Ursa, Ram integrity of assets
Powell
COMPANY FACILITY ACTION FULL STORY
Chevron Pipeline Co Assessing pipelines
and Fourchon and
Empire terminals on
Sunday to decide
further action
American Destin Evacuated staff from
Midstream Pipeline MP260 platform
COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY
Phillips 66 Alliance, Restarting some
Louisiana units of the
247,000 bpd
refinery
Chevron Pascagoula, Power and steam
Mississippi working, some
flare activity
on Sunday at the
340,000-bpd
refinery.
Post-storm
assessment in
progress
Valero Energy Meraux The 125,000-bpd
refinery was
reported
unaffected by
the storm.
Running at full
rate
PBF Energy Chalmette The 190,000-bpd
refinery was
operative after
the storm
Reporting by Erwin Seba, Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang