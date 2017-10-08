FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Nate expected to weaken, become tropical storm Sunday
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 8, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 12 days ago

Hurricane Nate expected to weaken, become tropical storm Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Nate is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland on Sunday when it is likely to become a tropical storm later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was 70 miles (115 km) east-northeast of New Orleans and was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kmh), the center said.

The storm will turn towards the north-northeast and northeast with an increase in forward speed expected during the next couple of days, the center said.

Early on Sunday the eye of the storm moved over the Keelser Air Force Base where the hurricane hunter planes reside.

The storm’s center will continue to move inland over Mississippi and across the deep south, Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachian Mountains through Monday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.