Tropical Storm Nestor forms near the U.S. Gulf Coast

(Reuters) - Nestor forms as the fourteenth named storm in the Atlantic and is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast later on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The tropical storm is located about 195 miles (315 km) south of the mouth of the Mississippi river, packing a maximum sustained winds of 60 miles-per-hour (95 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory on Friday.

Nestor is likely to move inland across portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone, the NHC said.