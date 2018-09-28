FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

NHC says 100 percent chance for Leslie to become subtropical storm

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Post-tropical cyclone Leslie, located over the central Atlantic Ocean, has a 100 percent chance of developing into a subtropical storm over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is located about 1,000 miles west of the Azores, the Miami-based forecaster said on Friday.

“Regardless of whether the system becomes a subtropical or tropical cyclone, Leslie should continue to produce strong winds and high seas over a large portion of the central Atlantic for the next several days,” NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

