NHC says 80% chance of cyclone formation in 48 hours near Bermuda

(Reuters) - A non-tropical low pressure system located about 500 miles (805 km) east-southeast of Bermuda has an 80% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

“Gradual development is expected, and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda”, the NHC said.